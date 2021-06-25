Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ganduje lauds army for securing Falgore forest, flash points - Official
News photo Premium Times  - The army says it has denied criminals the freedom of carrying out their nefarious activities within and around these forests.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ganduje lauds army for securing Falgore forest, other flash points The Guardian:
Ganduje lauds army for securing Falgore forest, other flash points
Ganduje lauds army for securing Falgore forest, other flash points — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Ganduje lauds army for securing Falgore forest, other flash points — NEWSVERGE
Ganduje lauds army for securing Falgore forest, other flash points Sundiata Post:
Ganduje lauds army for securing Falgore forest, other flash points
Insecurity: Ganduje lauds Nigerian Army for securing Falgore forest, other flash points in Kano Daily Nigerian:
Insecurity: Ganduje lauds Nigerian Army for securing Falgore forest, other flash points in Kano


   More Picks
1 Crossdresser Bobrisky shows off his bank account balance of above N100m - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 UNILAG Student Arrested Over Murder Of Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga, Claims He R*ped Her (VIDEO + DETAIL) - Naija Diary, 15 hours ago
3 Bandits Kidnap Dozens Of Travellers Along Kaduna–Kachia Road - Republican Nigeria, 15 hours ago
4 Commotion As Truck Crushes Motorcyclist To Death In Ogun - Republican Nigeria, 18 hours ago
5 Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, praises God as he turns 56 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 Lagos panel awards N10m to Kolade Johnson’s family - Pulse Nigeria, 11 hours ago
7 They took away the spirit of my brother — Court remands four men for using witchcraft to torture people - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
8 Young Nigerian woman and her bestfriend killed in fatal motor accident; boyfriend reportedly in coma - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Osinbajo: We're investing $1bn on 2nd Niger bridge, Lagos-Ibadan expressway - The Cable, 21 hours ago
10 Copa America: Cavani on target as Uruguay beat Bolivia, seal knockout spot - The Herald, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info