Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


How Buhari shrugged off APC members who wanted to hijack 774,000 jobs – Keyamo
Politics Nigeria  - State’s minister of Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, says the 774,000 special works scheme would have been hijacked by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), save for the defiance of President Muhammadu Buhari. The Special Public Works ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC members tried to hijack 774, 000 jobs Buhari created - Keyamo Daily Post:
APC members tried to hijack 774, 000 jobs Buhari created - Keyamo
APC members tried to hijack 774, 000 jobs Buhari created – Keyamo See Naija:
APC members tried to hijack 774, 000 jobs Buhari created – Keyamo
APC Members Tried To Hijack 774, 000 Jobs Buhari Created – Keyamo Republican Nigeria:
APC Members Tried To Hijack 774, 000 Jobs Buhari Created – Keyamo
APC Members Tried To Hijack 774, 000 Jobs – Keyamo Naija News:
APC Members Tried To Hijack 774, 000 Jobs – Keyamo
APC Members Tried To Hijack 774, 000 Jobs Buhari Created – Keyamo Tori News:
APC Members Tried To Hijack 774, 000 Jobs Buhari Created – Keyamo


   More Picks
1 Alleged defilement: ''It will not be well with them''- veteran actor, Deji Aderemi, curses those who he claims ganged up against Baba Ijesha (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Insecurity: CDS Irabor meets with retired senior officers from South West - The News, 21 hours ago
3 Baba Ijesha, Princess, Yomi Fabiyi arrive court over sexual assault case - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
4 NASS ‘ll support INEC on delineation of electoral constituencies – Lawan - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
5 Kano private school starts accepting school fees in cryptocurrency - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
6 Buhari off to London Friday for medical checkup - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
7 Ondo varsity students protest over rape, armed robbery by hoodlums - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
8 Governor Sanwo-Olu: So long a journey to 56, By Olusegun Fafore - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
9 Photos: SANWO-OLU hands over cheques to Lagos athletes and presents keys of a flat to Chioma Ajunwa at Lagos House, Ikeja on Thursday - The Eagle Online, 13 hours ago
10 Reps summons Amaechi, NPA Management over N166bn funds, others - The Nation, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info