Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Chioma Ajunwa: Lagos govt finally redeems house promise to Olympic gold medalist after 25 years
News photo Daily Post  - The Lagos State Government has finally rewarded Chioma Ajunwa-Oparah, Nigeria’s first Olympic gold medalist, with a three-bedroom apartment. The gesture is coming 25 years after the Lagos government made the promise to Ajunwa. Recall that a former ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria’s first Olympic Gold Medalist Chioma Ajunwa-Okpara is Finally Getting Her Dues Bella Naija:
Nigeria’s first Olympic Gold Medalist Chioma Ajunwa-Okpara is Finally Getting Her Dues
Chioma Ajunwa: Lagos govt Finally Redeems house promise to Olympic gold medalist after 25 years My Celebrity & I:
Chioma Ajunwa: Lagos govt Finally Redeems house promise to Olympic gold medalist after 25 years
Chioma Ajunwa: Lagos Govt Finally Redeems House Promise To Olympic Gold Medalist After 25 Years Infotrust News:
Chioma Ajunwa: Lagos Govt Finally Redeems House Promise To Olympic Gold Medalist After 25 Years
Chioma Ajunwa: Lagos govt finally redeems house promise to Olympic gold medalist after 25 years Newzandar News:
Chioma Ajunwa: Lagos govt finally redeems house promise to Olympic gold medalist after 25 years
25 Years After, Nigeria’s First Olympic Gold Medalist, Chioma Ajunwa Gets A House In Lagos FabWoman:
25 Years After, Nigeria’s First Olympic Gold Medalist, Chioma Ajunwa Gets A House In Lagos
Olympic Gold Medalist, Chioma Ajunwa Gets Her House Gift After 25 Years Global Village Extra:
Olympic Gold Medalist, Chioma Ajunwa Gets Her House Gift After 25 Years


   More Picks
1 “Burna Boy, Davido and I are just scratching the surface, the next Generation will take it next level”-Wizkid - Jaguda.com, 16 hours ago
2 Photos: SANWO-OLU hands over cheques to Lagos athletes and presents keys of a flat to Chioma Ajunwa at Lagos House, Ikeja on Thursday - The Eagle Online, 24 hours ago
3 Kano school accepts cryptocurrency, asks FG to embrace digital payment - The Punch, 17 hours ago
4 Nigerian lady gets N2.5 million from boyfriend for accepting his marriage proposal in video, many react - Legit, 6 hours ago
5 Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, praises God as he turns 56 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 UNILAG Student Arrested Over Murder Of Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga, Claims He R*ped Her (VIDEO + DETAIL) - Naija Diary, 7 hours ago
7 Pan Ocean Oil staff Onyegbula steals $340K from 17 U.S. States, awaits extradition - PM News, 19 hours ago
8 Governor Sanwo-Olu: So long a journey to 56, By Olusegun Fafore - Premium Times, 13 hours ago
9 Port Harcourt Campus of Nigeria Law School will be ready in 6 months- Wike - The News, 23 hours ago
10 Kidnapped Oyo village head and wife regain their freedom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info