Lagos Police Arrest Comedian, Oluwadolarz For Endorsing Fraudulent Ponzi Scheme Republican Nigeria - Oluwadolarz According to a report by SaharaReporters, the men of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a comedian, Ogunleye Babatunde, popularly known as Oluwadolarz, for endorsing and advertising a Ponzi Scheme company, RackSterli, which has ...



News Credibility Score: 30%