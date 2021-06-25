Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
George Floyd statue defaced less than a week after unveiling in Brooklyn
The Punch
- A statue of George Floyd erected in Brooklyn has been defaced just less than a week after its unveiling.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The News Guru:
George Floyd statue disfigured less than a week after unveiling in Brooklyn
PM News:
Outrage in Brooklyn over George Floyd’s statue
Salone:
WOW !!!: George Floyd Statue Defaced Less Than A Week After Unveiling In Brooklyn
Republican Nigeria:
George Floyd Statue Defaced Less Than A Week After Unveiling In Brooklyn
Tori News:
George Floyd Statue Defaced Less Than A Week After Unveiling In Brooklyn
More Picks
1
Alleged defilement: ''It will not be well with them''- veteran actor, Deji Aderemi, curses those who he claims ganged up against Baba Ijesha (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Kano private school starts accepting school fees in cryptocurrency -
Daily Nigerian,
20 hours ago
3
Buhari off to London Friday for medical checkup -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
4
Insecurity: CDS Irabor meets with retired senior officers from South West -
The News,
24 hours ago
5
Photos: SANWO-OLU hands over cheques to Lagos athletes and presents keys of a flat to Chioma Ajunwa at Lagos House, Ikeja on Thursday -
The Eagle Online,
16 hours ago
6
NASS ‘ll support INEC on delineation of electoral constituencies – Lawan -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
7
Governor Sanwo-Olu: So long a journey to 56, By Olusegun Fafore -
Premium Times,
5 hours ago
8
Kidnapped Oyo village head and wife regain their freedom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
9
Buhari makes new appointments into Federal Housing Authority -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
10
NPHCDA: Over 1 million people have received second dose of COVID vaccine -
The Cable,
17 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...