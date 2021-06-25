Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mexico friendly: Ex-Eagles slam Rohr over home-based snub
News photo The Punch  - Mexico friendly: Ex-Eagles slam Rohr over home-based snub

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Rohr: Home-based Eagles Good Enough To Beat Mexico Complete Sports:
Rohr: Home-based Eagles Good Enough To Beat Mexico
Friendly: Nigeria cannot beat Mexico – Rohr predicts Daily Post:
Friendly: Nigeria cannot beat Mexico – Rohr predicts
Nigeria Cannot Beat Mexico – Super Eagles Boss Rohr Naija Loaded:
Nigeria Cannot Beat Mexico – Super Eagles Boss Rohr
"Nigeria cannot win against Mexico with these home-based players"- Gernot Rohr Oyo Gist:
"Nigeria cannot win against Mexico with these home-based players"- Gernot Rohr
Friendly: Nigeria Cannot Beat Mexico – Rohr predicts My Celebrity & I:
Friendly: Nigeria Cannot Beat Mexico – Rohr predicts
Friendly: Nigeria cannot beat Mexico – Rohr predicts Newzandar News:
Friendly: Nigeria cannot beat Mexico – Rohr predicts
Friendly: Nigeria cannot beat Mexico – Rohr predicts See Naija:
Friendly: Nigeria cannot beat Mexico – Rohr predicts


   More Picks
1 Photos: SANWO-OLU hands over cheques to Lagos athletes and presents keys of a flat to Chioma Ajunwa at Lagos House, Ikeja on Thursday - The Eagle Online, 20 hours ago
2 Kano school accepts cryptocurrency, asks FG to embrace digital payment - The Punch, 13 hours ago
3 NASS ‘ll support INEC on delineation of electoral constituencies – Lawan - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
4 Buhari postponed UK medical trip to avoid 'house arrest' - Omokri alleges - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
5 “Burna Boy, Davido and I are just scratching the surface, the next Generation will take it next level”-Wizkid - Jaguda.com, 12 hours ago
6 Mexico friendly: Ex-Eagles slam Rohr over home-based snub - The Punch, 13 hours ago
7 Pan Ocean Oil staff Onyegbula steals $340K from 17 U.S. States, awaits extradition - PM News, 16 hours ago
8 Governor Sanwo-Olu: So long a journey to 56, By Olusegun Fafore - Premium Times, 9 hours ago
9 Port Harcourt Campus of Nigeria Law School will be ready in 6 months- Wike - The News, 19 hours ago
10 Kidnapped Oyo village head and wife regain their freedom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info