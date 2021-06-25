Post News
News at a Glance
Mexico friendly: Ex-Eagles slam Rohr over home-based snub
The Punch
- Mexico friendly: Ex-Eagles slam Rohr over home-based snub
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
Rohr: Home-based Eagles Good Enough To Beat Mexico
Daily Post:
Friendly: Nigeria cannot beat Mexico – Rohr predicts
Naija Loaded:
Nigeria Cannot Beat Mexico – Super Eagles Boss Rohr
Oyo Gist:
"Nigeria cannot win against Mexico with these home-based players"- Gernot Rohr
My Celebrity & I:
Friendly: Nigeria Cannot Beat Mexico – Rohr predicts
Newzandar News:
Friendly: Nigeria cannot beat Mexico – Rohr predicts
See Naija:
Friendly: Nigeria cannot beat Mexico – Rohr predicts
More Picks
1
Photos: SANWO-OLU hands over cheques to Lagos athletes and presents keys of a flat to Chioma Ajunwa at Lagos House, Ikeja on Thursday -
The Eagle Online,
20 hours ago
2
Kano school accepts cryptocurrency, asks FG to embrace digital payment -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
3
NASS ‘ll support INEC on delineation of electoral constituencies – Lawan -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
4
Buhari postponed UK medical trip to avoid 'house arrest' - Omokri alleges -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
5
“Burna Boy, Davido and I are just scratching the surface, the next Generation will take it next level”-Wizkid -
Jaguda.com,
12 hours ago
6
Mexico friendly: Ex-Eagles slam Rohr over home-based snub -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
7
Pan Ocean Oil staff Onyegbula steals $340K from 17 U.S. States, awaits extradition -
PM News,
16 hours ago
8
Governor Sanwo-Olu: So long a journey to 56, By Olusegun Fafore -
Premium Times,
9 hours ago
9
Port Harcourt Campus of Nigeria Law School will be ready in 6 months- Wike -
The News,
19 hours ago
10
Kidnapped Oyo village head and wife regain their freedom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
