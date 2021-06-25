Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, praises God as he turns 56

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Photos: SANWO-OLU hands over cheques to Lagos athletes and presents keys of a flat to Chioma Ajunwa at Lagos House, Ikeja on Thursday - The Eagle Online,
20 hours ago
|
2
|
Kano school accepts cryptocurrency, asks FG to embrace digital payment - The Punch,
13 hours ago
|
3
|
NASS ‘ll support INEC on delineation of electoral constituencies – Lawan - Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
|
4
|
Buhari postponed UK medical trip to avoid 'house arrest' - Omokri alleges - Daily Post,
4 hours ago
|
5
|
“Burna Boy, Davido and I are just scratching the surface, the next Generation will take it next level”-Wizkid - Jaguda.com,
12 hours ago
|
6
|
Mexico friendly: Ex-Eagles slam Rohr over home-based snub - The Punch,
13 hours ago
|
7
|
Pan Ocean Oil staff Onyegbula steals $340K from 17 U.S. States, awaits extradition - PM News,
16 hours ago
|
8
|
Governor Sanwo-Olu: So long a journey to 56, By Olusegun Fafore - Premium Times,
9 hours ago
|
9
|
Port Harcourt Campus of Nigeria Law School will be ready in 6 months- Wike - The News,
19 hours ago
|
10
|
Kidnapped Oyo village head and wife regain their freedom - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago