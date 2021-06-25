Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UN officials, INGOs divert 30 per cent of donor funds – Zulum
Premium Times  - Governor Zulum appeals to US and UK envoys on the need for transparency in the use of donor funds by international agencies in the Nigerian northeast.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

