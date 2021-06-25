Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Court fixes July 23 for arraignment of two top officials of OGFZA over alleged forgery
Nigerian Tribune
- Court fixes July 23 for arraignment of two top officials of OGFZA over alleged forgery
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Alleged forgery: Court fixes July 23 for arraignment of 2 top officials of OGFZA
The Sun:
Alleged forgery: Court fixes July 23 for arraignment of OGFZA officials
Prompt News:
Alleged forgery: Court fixes July 23 for arraignment of 2 top officials of OGFZA
The Eagle Online:
Alleged forgery: Court fixes date for arraignment of two OGFZA officials
More Picks
1
Crossdresser Bobrisky shows off his bank account balance of above N100m -
Legit,
20 hours ago
2
UNILAG Student Arrested Over Murder Of Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga, Claims He R*ped Her (VIDEO + DETAIL) -
Naija Diary,
15 hours ago
3
Bandits Kidnap Dozens Of Travellers Along Kaduna–Kachia Road -
Republican Nigeria,
15 hours ago
4
Commotion As Truck Crushes Motorcyclist To Death In Ogun -
Republican Nigeria,
18 hours ago
5
Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, praises God as he turns 56 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
6
Lagos panel awards N10m to Kolade Johnson’s family -
Pulse Nigeria,
11 hours ago
7
They took away the spirit of my brother — Court remands four men for using witchcraft to torture people -
Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
8
Young Nigerian woman and her bestfriend killed in fatal motor accident; boyfriend reportedly in coma -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
Osinbajo: We're investing $1bn on 2nd Niger bridge, Lagos-Ibadan expressway -
The Cable,
21 hours ago
10
Copa America: Cavani on target as Uruguay beat Bolivia, seal knockout spot -
The Herald,
23 hours ago
