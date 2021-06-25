Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos LG Poll: Somolu APC members protest imposition of chairmanship candidate
News photo Premium Times  - The protesters alleged that the party did not hold a primary election in the local government.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Somolu residents protest alleged imposition of chairmanship candidate The Guardian:
Somolu residents protest alleged imposition of chairmanship candidate
Somolu residents protest alleged imposition of chairmanship candidate The News:
Somolu residents protest alleged imposition of chairmanship candidate
Somolu residents protest alleged imposition of chairmanship candidate The Eagle Online:
Somolu residents protest alleged imposition of chairmanship candidate
Somolu residents protest alleged imposition of chairmanship candidate Republican Nigeria:
Somolu residents protest alleged imposition of chairmanship candidate


   More Picks
1 “Burna Boy, Davido and I are just scratching the surface, the next Generation will take it next level”-Wizkid - Jaguda.com, 17 hours ago
2 Kano school accepts cryptocurrency, asks FG to embrace digital payment - The Punch, 19 hours ago
3 Nigerian lady gets N2.5 million from boyfriend for accepting his marriage proposal in video, many react - Legit, 7 hours ago
4 FG makes U-turn, denies sponsoring bills to regulate social media - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
5 Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, praises God as he turns 56 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 UNILAG Student Arrested Over Murder Of Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga, Claims He R*ped Her (VIDEO + DETAIL) - Naija Diary, 9 hours ago
7 They took away the spirit of my brother — Court remands four men for using witchcraft to torture people - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
8 Copa America: Cavani on target as Uruguay beat Bolivia, seal knockout spot - The Herald, 16 hours ago
9 Pan Ocean Oil staff Onyegbula steals $340K from 17 U.S. States, awaits extradition - PM News, 21 hours ago
10 Governor Sanwo-Olu: So long a journey to 56, By Olusegun Fafore - Premium Times, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info