DSS Invites Sheikh Gumi After Alleging Military-Bandits’ Collusion In Attacks On Citizens









The State Security Service, also known as the Department of State Services (DSS) has invited controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, for questioning.

