Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Again, Boko Haram Mocks Nigerian Army, Attacks Yobe Community, Kills Policemen, Burns UN Facilities, Others
Tori News  - The group mocked the Nigerian army, claiming soldiers refused to leave their military base to defend the town while they operated for many hours.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sahara Reporters:
Again, Boko Haram Mocks Nigerian Army, Attacks Yobe Community, Kills Policemen, Burns UN Facilities, Others
Salone:
WOW – Again, Boko Haram Mocks Nigerian Army, Attacks Yobe Community, Kills Policemen, Burns UN Facilities, Others
Again, Boko Haram Mocks Nigerian Army, Attacks Yobe Community, Kills Policemen, Burns UN Facilities, Others Gist 36:
Again, Boko Haram Mocks Nigerian Army, Attacks Yobe Community, Kills Policemen, Burns UN Facilities, Others
Again, Boko Haram Mocks Nigerian Army, Attacks Yobe Community, Kills Policemen, Burns UN Facilities, Others Republican Nigeria:
Again, Boko Haram Mocks Nigerian Army, Attacks Yobe Community, Kills Policemen, Burns UN Facilities, Others


   More Picks
1 Crossdresser Bobrisky shows off his bank account balance of above N100m - Legit, 24 hours ago
2 UNILAG Student Arrested Over Murder Of Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga, Claims He R*ped Her (VIDEO + DETAIL) - Naija Diary, 18 hours ago
3 Lagos panel awards N10m to Kolade Johnson’s family - Pulse Nigeria, 15 hours ago
4 Commotion As Truck Crushes Motorcyclist To Death In Ogun - Republican Nigeria, 21 hours ago
5 Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, praises God as he turns 56 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 They took away the spirit of my brother — Court remands four men for using witchcraft to torture people - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
7 Sanwo-Olu signs amended LASIEC bill, two others into law - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
8 Tierney’s First Words After Signing New Long-term Contract With Arsenal - Independent, 17 hours ago
9 Valet apprehended after allegedly attempting to steal wads of Naira notes from a guest's car (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Resist temptation of elites calling for division ― Lai Mohammed - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info