EFCC arraigns ex-President of Port Harcourt Club 1928, four others over N10m fraud
News photo Paradise News  - The Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned a former President of Port Harcourt Club 1928, Chief Diamond Tobin-West, four other officers: Chief Morrison Ifeanyi Asimole; Telema Osazuwa; Christian ...

2 hours ago
 Additional Sources

EFCC:
EFCC Arraigns Five Port Harcourt Club's Officers For N10m Fraud.
Five Port Harcourt Club officers arrested for N10m fraud The News Guru:
Five Port Harcourt Club officers arrested for N10m fraud
5 Port Harcourt Club officers arrested for N10m fraud PM News:
5 Port Harcourt Club officers arrested for N10m fraud
Five Ex-Port Harcourt Club News Break:
Five Ex-Port Harcourt Club's Officers For Arraigned N10m Fraud
5 Arrested For Allegedly Defrauding N10m From Port Harcourt Club 1928 (Photos) Tori News:
5 Arrested For Allegedly Defrauding N10m From Port Harcourt Club 1928 (Photos)


   More Picks
1 Photos: SANWO-OLU hands over cheques to Lagos athletes and presents keys of a flat to Chioma Ajunwa at Lagos House, Ikeja on Thursday - The Eagle Online, 18 hours ago
2 Kano school accepts cryptocurrency, asks FG to embrace digital payment - The Punch, 11 hours ago
3 “Burna Boy, Davido and I are just scratching the surface, the next Generation will take it next level”-Wizkid - Jaguda.com, 10 hours ago
4 NASS ‘ll support INEC on delineation of electoral constituencies – Lawan - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
5 Anthony Joshua may fight Joe Joyce In Nigeria - Sam Jones - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 mins ago
6 Governor Sanwo-Olu: So long a journey to 56, By Olusegun Fafore - Premium Times, 7 hours ago
7 Port Harcourt Campus of Nigeria Law School will be ready in 6 months- Wike - The News, 17 hours ago
8 Kidnapped Oyo village head and wife regain their freedom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Buhari makes new appointments into Federal Housing Authority - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 NPHCDA: Over 1 million people have received second dose of COVID vaccine - The Cable, 20 hours ago
