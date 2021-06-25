Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tinubu rules out possibility of Nigeria ever disintegrating
Daily Post  - Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, former Governor of Lagos State, has ruled out the possibility of Nigeria’s disintegration, urging Nigerian youths to work together to address the nation’s challenges.

