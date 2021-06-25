Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Valet apprehended after allegedly attempting to steal wads of Naira notes from a guest's car (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Valet was recently apprehended after allegedly attempting to steal wads of Naira notes from a guest's car.
 

A valet is an employee of a public place like a hotel or a restaura

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Valet apprehended after allegedly attempting to steal money from a guest Yaba Left Online:
Valet apprehended after allegedly attempting to steal money from a guest's car (video)
Valet apprehended after allegedly attempting to steal wads of Naira from a guest car. Gist Reel:
Valet apprehended after allegedly attempting to steal wads of Naira from a guest car.
Valet apprehended after allegedly attempting to steal Wads of Naira notes from a Guest Luci Post:
Valet apprehended after allegedly attempting to steal Wads of Naira notes from a Guest's Car (Video)
Valet Nabbed After Allegedly Attempting To Steal N350,000 From A Guest’s Car (Video) Republican Nigeria:
Valet Nabbed After Allegedly Attempting To Steal N350,000 From A Guest’s Car (Video)
Valet Nabbed After Allegedly Attempting To Steal N350,000 From A Guest Tori News:
Valet Nabbed After Allegedly Attempting To Steal N350,000 From A Guest's Car (Video)


   More Picks
1 “Burna Boy, Davido and I are just scratching the surface, the next Generation will take it next level”-Wizkid - Jaguda.com, 16 hours ago
2 Photos: SANWO-OLU hands over cheques to Lagos athletes and presents keys of a flat to Chioma Ajunwa at Lagos House, Ikeja on Thursday - The Eagle Online, 24 hours ago
3 Kano school accepts cryptocurrency, asks FG to embrace digital payment - The Punch, 17 hours ago
4 Nigerian lady gets N2.5 million from boyfriend for accepting his marriage proposal in video, many react - Legit, 6 hours ago
5 Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, praises God as he turns 56 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 UNILAG Student Arrested Over Murder Of Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga, Claims He R*ped Her (VIDEO + DETAIL) - Naija Diary, 7 hours ago
7 Pan Ocean Oil staff Onyegbula steals $340K from 17 U.S. States, awaits extradition - PM News, 19 hours ago
8 Governor Sanwo-Olu: So long a journey to 56, By Olusegun Fafore - Premium Times, 13 hours ago
9 Port Harcourt Campus of Nigeria Law School will be ready in 6 months- Wike - The News, 23 hours ago
10 Kidnapped Oyo village head and wife regain their freedom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info