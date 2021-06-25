Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerians Must Resist Temptation Of Selfish Elite Preaching Break-up Of The Country – Lai Mohammed
News photo Independent  - LAGOS – The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has commended the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) over its planned national unity campaign, describing the campaign as a ‘very patriotic move’ on the part of ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

