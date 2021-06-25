Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
New Mom Of Twins Abandoned At Hospital By Husband Over Debt As General Hospital Insists On Payment Before Freedom
Tori News
- She said that she managed to raise N30,000 out of her medical bill of N161,000, leaving a balance of N131,000 yet to be settled.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
30%
Additional Sources
Gist 36:
New Mom Of Twins Abandoned At Hospital By Husband Over Debt As General Hospital Insists On Payment Before Freedom
Online Nigeria:
New Mom Of Twins Abandoned At Hospital By Husband Over Debt As General Hospital Insists On Payment Before Freedom
Republican Nigeria:
New Mom Of Twins Abandoned At Hospital By Husband Over Debt As General Hospital Insists On Payment Before Freedom
Gist Punch:
New mom of twins abandoned at hospital by husband over N131k as General hospital insists on payment before freedom
More Picks
1
“Burna Boy, Davido and I are just scratching the surface, the next Generation will take it next level”-Wizkid -
Jaguda.com,
19 hours ago
2
Anthony Joshua may fight Joe Joyce In Nigeria - Sam Jones -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
3
APC Caretaker Committee Gets Fresh Tenure Extension -
Independent,
12 hours ago
4
Nigerian lady gets N2.5 million from boyfriend for accepting his marriage proposal in video, many react -
Legit,
9 hours ago
5
Nigeria’s Unity: President Buhari Commends Ijaw Leaders, Pledges Action On Environmental Degradation -
247 U Reports,
15 hours ago
6
‘Okada’ rider abandons wife at Epe hospital after giving birth to twins -
The News,
15 hours ago
7
Miami building collapses, leaves 3 dead and 99 people unaccounted for (Photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
8
Chioma Ajunwa: Lagos govt finally redeems house promise to Olympic gold medalist after 25 years -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
9
UNILAG Student Arrested Over Murder Of Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga, Claims He R*ped Her (VIDEO + DETAIL) -
Naija Diary,
10 hours ago
10
Benue: ‘Be careful, they want to assassinate you’ – Primate Ayodele warns Gov Ortom -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...