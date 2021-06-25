Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'Thank God my own best friend is a man' Actress Nkechi Blessing tackles Omo Brish for leaking Iyabo Ojo's secrets
Kemi Filani Blog  - Controversial Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has reacted to the ongoing issue between her colleague Iyabo Ojo and her former best friend, Omo Brish.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Nkechi Blessing reacts to the Fight between Iyabo Ojo and her Bestfriend Omo Brish Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Nkechi Blessing reacts to the Fight between Iyabo Ojo and her Bestfriend Omo Brish
‘Thank God My Own Best Friend Is A Man’— Actress Nkechi Blessing Tackles Omo Brish For Leaking Iyabo Ojo’s Secrets Naija on Point:
‘Thank God My Own Best Friend Is A Man’— Actress Nkechi Blessing Tackles Omo Brish For Leaking Iyabo Ojo’s Secrets
Salone:
WOW – A Manipulator And A Liar – Omo Brish Alleges Iyabo Ojo Faked Car Surprise For Her Ex-PA
‘Stay Away From Friends’ – Fans Warn Iyabo Ojo After Her Exbestfriend, Omo Brish Leaked Her Secrets Republican Nigeria:
‘Stay Away From Friends’ – Fans Warn Iyabo Ojo After Her Exbestfriend, Omo Brish Leaked Her Secrets


   More Picks
1 UNILAG Student Arrested Over Murder Of Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga, Claims He R*ped Her (VIDEO + DETAIL) - Naija Diary, 22 hours ago
2 COVID-19: NCDC reports 29 new infections, one death - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
3 They took away the spirit of my brother — Court remands four men for using witchcraft to torture people - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
4 I will soon marry – Dino Melaye replies critics - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
5 Tierney’s First Words After Signing New Long-term Contract With Arsenal - Independent, 20 hours ago
6 Valet apprehended after allegedly attempting to steal wads of Naira notes from a guest's car (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Resist temptation of elites calling for division ― Lai Mohammed - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
8 Police arraign dispatch rider for allegedly bolting with $10,000 - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
9 EFCC arraigns ex-President of Port Harcourt Club 1928, four others over N10m fraud - Paradise News, 23 hours ago
10 Kaduna University students to sign undertaking not to engage in protest over fees increment - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info