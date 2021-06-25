Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bandits Kidnap Dozens Of Travellers Along Kaduna–Kachia Road
Republican Nigeria  - Photo by Sahara Reporters   Many travellers along the ever busy Kachia Road in Kaduna State have been abducted by armed bandits on Friday.   According to Sahara Reporters, the victims were taken away from the vehicles they boarded and escorted at ...

8 hours ago
