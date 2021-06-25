Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


They took away the spirit of my brother — Court remands four men for using witchcraft to torture people
News photo Vanguard News  - A Chief Magistrate Court in Yola, Adamawa State, has remanded four men in prison custody for allegedly holding two people in a trance and torturing them throug…

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Court remands four men over alleged witchcraft Daily Post:
Court remands four men over alleged witchcraft
Court Remands Four Men For Witchcraft Independent:
Court Remands Four Men For Witchcraft
Court Remands 4 For Witchcraft The Will:
Court Remands 4 For Witchcraft
Court Remands Four Men Over Alleged Witchcraft Republican Nigeria:
Court Remands Four Men Over Alleged Witchcraft
Adamawa Court remands four men over alleged witchcraft Within Nigeria:
Adamawa Court remands four men over alleged witchcraft
Court Remands Four Men Over Alleged Witchcraft Tori News:
Court Remands Four Men Over Alleged Witchcraft


   More Picks
1 Photos: SANWO-OLU hands over cheques to Lagos athletes and presents keys of a flat to Chioma Ajunwa at Lagos House, Ikeja on Thursday - The Eagle Online, 22 hours ago
2 State Security Service Arrests Islamic Cleric Gumi - Gist Lovers, 7 hours ago
3 Kano school accepts cryptocurrency, asks FG to embrace digital payment - The Punch, 15 hours ago
4 NASS ‘ll support INEC on delineation of electoral constituencies – Lawan - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
5 “Burna Boy, Davido and I are just scratching the surface, the next Generation will take it next level”-Wizkid - Jaguda.com, 14 hours ago
6 UNILAG Student Arrested Over Murder Of Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga, Claims He R*ped Her (VIDEO + DETAIL) - Naija Diary, 5 hours ago
7 Pan Ocean Oil staff Onyegbula steals $340K from 17 U.S. States, awaits extradition - PM News, 18 hours ago
8 Governor Sanwo-Olu: So long a journey to 56, By Olusegun Fafore - Premium Times, 11 hours ago
9 Port Harcourt Campus of Nigeria Law School will be ready in 6 months- Wike - The News, 21 hours ago
10 Kidnapped Oyo village head and wife regain their freedom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info