Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Five suspects dealing in adulterated petroleum products arrested by Ondo NSCDC
Vanguard News  - Five notorious suspects alleged to be dealing in adulterated petroleum products have been apprehended by officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ondo State Command.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ondo NSCDC parades 5 suspects for illegal dealings with Petroleum Products AIT:
Ondo NSCDC parades 5 suspects for illegal dealings with Petroleum Products
Court Convicts Two Companies For Illegal Dealing In Petroleum Products News Break:
Court Convicts Two Companies For Illegal Dealing In Petroleum Products
Court convicts 2 firms for illegal petroleum dealings PM News:
Court convicts 2 firms for illegal petroleum dealings
Five suspects dealing in adulterated petroleum products arrested by Ondo NSCDC Within Nigeria:
Five suspects dealing in adulterated petroleum products arrested by Ondo NSCDC


   More Picks
1 Lagos panel awards N10m to Kolade Johnson’s family - Pulse Nigeria, 16 hours ago
2 Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, praises God as he turns 56 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 They took away the spirit of my brother — Court remands four men for using witchcraft to torture people - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
4 Sanwo-Olu signs amended LASIEC bill, two others into law - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
5 Tierney’s First Words After Signing New Long-term Contract With Arsenal - Independent, 18 hours ago
6 Valet apprehended after allegedly attempting to steal wads of Naira notes from a guest's car (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Resist temptation of elites calling for division ― Lai Mohammed - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
8 EFCC arraigns ex-President of Port Harcourt Club 1928, four others over N10m fraud - Paradise News, 21 hours ago
9 COVID-19: NCDC reports 29 new infections, 1 death - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
10 Kaduna University students to sign undertaking not to engage in protest over fees increment - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info