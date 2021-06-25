Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Senate indicts Ministry of Niger Delta over sale of N90m worth of vehicles for N12.6m
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Peeved by startling revelation over the sale of official vehicles belonging to the Ministry of Niger Delta at prices it viewed as ridiculous, the Senate

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

