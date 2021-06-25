Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Delta Variant Is ‘Most Transmissible’ Identified So Far – WHO
16 hours ago
COVID-19 delta variant now in 85 countries - WHO Daily Post:
COVID-19 delta variant now in 85 countries - WHO
Delta variant threatens new pandemic challenge The Guardian:
Delta variant threatens new pandemic challenge
WHO identifies COVID-19’s Premium Times:
WHO identifies COVID-19’s 'most transmissible variant' in 85 nations
WHO identifies COVID-19 delta variant in 85 countries The Sun:
WHO identifies COVID-19 delta variant in 85 countries
WHO lament over increase in Delta Covid-19 variant worldwide Oyo Gist:
WHO lament over increase in Delta Covid-19 variant worldwide


1 Lagos panel awards N10m to Kolade Johnson’s family - Pulse Nigeria, 16 hours ago
2 Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, praises God as he turns 56 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 They took away the spirit of my brother — Court remands four men for using witchcraft to torture people - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
4 Sanwo-Olu signs amended LASIEC bill, two others into law - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
5 Tierney’s First Words After Signing New Long-term Contract With Arsenal - Independent, 18 hours ago
6 Valet apprehended after allegedly attempting to steal wads of Naira notes from a guest's car (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Resist temptation of elites calling for division ― Lai Mohammed - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
8 EFCC arraigns ex-President of Port Harcourt Club 1928, four others over N10m fraud - Paradise News, 21 hours ago
9 COVID-19: NCDC reports 29 new infections, 1 death - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
10 Kaduna University students to sign undertaking not to engage in protest over fees increment - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
