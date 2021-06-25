Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Super TV CEO: How police ICT unit tracked 21-year-old alleged killer –PPRO
News photo The Punch  - Super TV CEO: How police ICT unit tracked 21-year-old alleged killer –PPRO

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Super TV CEO: How Police ICT Unit Tracked 21-Year-Old Alleged Killer — PPRO The Nigeria Lawyer:
Super TV CEO: How Police ICT Unit Tracked 21-Year-Old Alleged Killer — PPRO
Super TV CEO: Police Reveals How ICT Unit Tracked 21-Year-Old Alleged Killer Naija News:
Super TV CEO: Police Reveals How ICT Unit Tracked 21-Year-Old Alleged Killer
How Police ICT Unit Tracked 21-Year-Old Alleged Killer – PPRO Reveals Republican Nigeria:
How Police ICT Unit Tracked 21-Year-Old Alleged Killer – PPRO Reveals
Super TV CEO: How Police ICT Unit Tracked 21-Year-Old Alleged Killer – PPRO Reveals Tori News:
Super TV CEO: How Police ICT Unit Tracked 21-Year-Old Alleged Killer – PPRO Reveals


   More Picks
1 “Burna Boy, Davido and I are just scratching the surface, the next Generation will take it next level”-Wizkid - Jaguda.com, 19 hours ago
2 Anthony Joshua may fight Joe Joyce In Nigeria - Sam Jones - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 APC Caretaker Committee Gets Fresh Tenure Extension - Independent, 12 hours ago
4 Nigerian lady gets N2.5 million from boyfriend for accepting his marriage proposal in video, many react - Legit, 9 hours ago
5 Nigeria’s Unity: President Buhari Commends Ijaw Leaders, Pledges Action On Environmental Degradation - 247 U Reports, 15 hours ago
6 ‘Okada’ rider abandons wife at Epe hospital after giving birth to twins - The News, 15 hours ago
7 Miami building collapses, leaves 3 dead and 99 people unaccounted for (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Chioma Ajunwa: Lagos govt finally redeems house promise to Olympic gold medalist after 25 years - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
9 UNILAG Student Arrested Over Murder Of Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga, Claims He R*ped Her (VIDEO + DETAIL) - Naija Diary, 10 hours ago
10 Benue: ‘Be careful, they want to assassinate you’ – Primate Ayodele warns Gov Ortom - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info