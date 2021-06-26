Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fourteen arrested for allegedly kidnapping Crown Polytechnic student in Ekiti (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Rapid Response Squad(RRS) of the Ekiti State Police Command has arrested a fourteen-man syndicate in connection with the abduction of one Akiode Akinyemi 'm', a student of Crown Polyte

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

RRS arrests 14 for kidnapping poly student in Ekiti The Sun:
RRS arrests 14 for kidnapping poly student in Ekiti
PHOTOS: Police arrest 14-man syndicate for allegedly kidnapping Crown Polytechnic student in Ekiti Within Nigeria:
PHOTOS: Police arrest 14-man syndicate for allegedly kidnapping Crown Polytechnic student in Ekiti
Fourteen Arrested For Allegedly Kidnapping Crown Polytechnic Student In Ekiti (Photos) Tori News:
Fourteen Arrested For Allegedly Kidnapping Crown Polytechnic Student In Ekiti (Photos)


   More Picks
1 UNILAG Student Arrested Over Murder Of Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga, Claims He R*ped Her (VIDEO + DETAIL) - Naija Diary, 22 hours ago
2 COVID-19: NCDC reports 29 new infections, one death - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
3 They took away the spirit of my brother — Court remands four men for using witchcraft to torture people - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
4 I will soon marry – Dino Melaye replies critics - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
5 Tierney’s First Words After Signing New Long-term Contract With Arsenal - Independent, 20 hours ago
6 Valet apprehended after allegedly attempting to steal wads of Naira notes from a guest's car (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Resist temptation of elites calling for division ― Lai Mohammed - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
8 Police arraign dispatch rider for allegedly bolting with $10,000 - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
9 EFCC arraigns ex-President of Port Harcourt Club 1928, four others over N10m fraud - Paradise News, 23 hours ago
10 Kaduna University students to sign undertaking not to engage in protest over fees increment - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info