Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Inauguration Of Niger LG Party Chairmen Illegal – PDP
News photo Leadership  - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the inauguration of those it called ‘unidentifiable persons’ as local government area chairmen in Niger

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Niger: We didn The Sun:
Niger: We didn't inaugurate LG chairmen - PDP – The Sun Nigeria
We Didn’t Inaugurate LG Chairmen In Niger – PDP Independent:
We Didn’t Inaugurate LG Chairmen In Niger – PDP
PDP disowns ‘illegal inauguration’ of Niger LG party chairmen Daily Nigerian:
PDP disowns ‘illegal inauguration’ of Niger LG party chairmen
PDP disowns illegal inauguration of LGA Chairmen in Niger State chapter -NigPilot Nigerian Pilot:
PDP disowns illegal inauguration of LGA Chairmen in Niger State chapter -NigPilot


   More Picks
1 Actress Anita Joseph shares videos of herself and her husband enjoying a private moment in a bathtub - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Just like Peter of Psquare, actor Mike Ezuruonye bags honorary Doctorate degree - The Info NG, 22 hours ago
3 COVID-19: NCDC reports 29 new infections, one death - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
4 BREAKING… Boko Haram In Botched Attempt To Overrun Kaduna Air Force Base - The Will, 2 hours ago
5 I will soon marry – Dino Melaye replies critics - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
6 They took away the spirit of my brother — Court remands four men for using witchcraft to torture people - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 Dino Melaye reacts to rumors of him dating, impregnating or marrying a certain lady - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Ebonyi rates highest on drug abuse, says official - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
9 Nigerian lady embarks on fasting and prayers to ensure that 21-year-old Sugar-Daddy killer, Chidinma gets a merciful sentence - Yaba Left Online, 9 hours ago
10 Police nab IPOB/ESN Terrorist Commander, destroy group’s three camps - The Eagle Online, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info