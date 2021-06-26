Post News
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Auditor-General queries multibillion-naira irregularities in NPA accounts
The Punch
- Auditor-General queries multibillion-naira irregularities in NPA accounts
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Auditor-General uncovers multibilion naira financial irregularities in NPA
The Nation:
Auditor-General uncovers multibillion naira financial irregularities in NPA
Republican Nigeria:
Auditor- General uncovers multibillion naira financial irregularities in NPA
More Picks
1
Nigerian lady gets N2.5 million from boyfriend for accepting his marriage proposal in video, many react -
Legit,
23 hours ago
2
Actress Anita Joseph shares videos of herself and her husband enjoying a private moment in a bathtub -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
Just like Peter of Psquare, actor Mike Ezuruonye bags honorary Doctorate degree -
The Info NG,
21 hours ago
4
COVID-19: NCDC reports 29 new infections, one death -
Nigerian Tribune,
5 hours ago
5
I will soon marry – Dino Melaye replies critics -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
6
Patoranking shares the visuals for 'Celebrate Me' -
Not Just OK,
23 hours ago
7
They took away the spirit of my brother — Court remands four men for using witchcraft to torture people -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
8
Tierney’s First Words After Signing New Long-term Contract With Arsenal -
Independent,
23 hours ago
9
Valet apprehended after allegedly attempting to steal wads of Naira notes from a guest's car (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
10
Resist temptation of elites calling for division ― Lai Mohammed -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
