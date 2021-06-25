Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Anthony Joshua may fight Joe Joyce In Nigeria - Sam Jones Linda Ikeji Blog:
Chukwuemeka Onyegbula, Nigerian IT engineer indicted for ‘defrauding 17 US states of $290k’ Legit:
15 suspected cultists arrested in Eket The Nation:
Former police officer who murdered black American, George Floyd, sentenced to 22 years 6 months imprisonment Nigerian Tribune:
Court strikes out suit against NJC over marginalisation of South-East judges The Punch:
Lagos real estate firm extends affordable housing project to Ibadan Vanguard News:
Olayemi Grace Odetomi: Police confirm murder of ex-Oyo commissioner’s wife Daily Post:
Lagos, Abuja airports get N1.7b mobile control towers The Guardian:
UPDATE: Borno Government Queries Nursing College Provost For Suspending 30 Students For Not Welcoming Buhari Sahara Reporters:
Buhari Extends Caretaker Committee’s Tenure, Approves Timetable for APC Congresses This Day:
Banditry: DSS Quizzes Sheikh Gumi Over Connivance Allegation Against Military Leadership:
Dangote receives highest civilian honour in Cameroon, pledges expansion Peoples Daily:
FIFA Ban: FG, NFF, Colleagues Abandoned Me – Siasia Independent:
Child soldiers aged 12-14 massacre 130 in Burkina Faso PM News:
Revenue: World Bank urges Nigeria to Increase Excise Duty of Tobacco and Alcohol to boost income by N600bn Economic Confidential:
Osinbajo Maintains: Nigeria, Others Plan Stopping Moves to Defund Gas Projects in Developing Countries The News:
Steward Caught While Trying To Steal Wads Of Naira From A Female Guest Fresh Reporters:
Fire at China martial arts centre kills 18, mostly children | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
“Burna Boy, Davido and I are just scratching the surface, the next Generation will take it next level”-Wizkid Jaguda.com:
1 Crossdresser Bobrisky shows off his bank account balance of above N100m - Legit, 19 hours ago
2 Nigeria’s Unity: President Buhari Commends Ijaw Leaders, Pledges Action On Environmental Degradation - 247 U Reports, 18 hours ago
3 Chioma Ajunwa: Lagos govt finally redeems house promise to Olympic gold medalist after 25 years - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
4 UNILAG Student Arrested Over Murder Of Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga, Claims He R*ped Her (VIDEO + DETAIL) - Naija Diary, 14 hours ago
5 FG makes U-turn, denies sponsoring bills to regulate social media - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 Benue: ‘Be careful, they want to assassinate you’ – Primate Ayodele warns Gov Ortom - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, praises God as he turns 56 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 They took away the spirit of my brother — Court remands four men for using witchcraft to torture people - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
9 Commotion As Truck Crushes Motorcyclist To Death In Ogun - Republican Nigeria, 17 hours ago
10 Enugu Government cancels Saturday’s sanitation exercise - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
