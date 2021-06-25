Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

World Bank, CBN to fund six million electricity meters for Nigerians
The Citizen  - The World Bank and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) are fully providing funds for the estimated six million electricity meters required to close the metering gap in the Nigerian power sector, the Federal Government has said.

1 Crossdresser Bobrisky shows off his bank account balance of above N100m - Legit, 19 hours ago
2 Nigeria’s Unity: President Buhari Commends Ijaw Leaders, Pledges Action On Environmental Degradation - 247 U Reports, 18 hours ago
3 Chioma Ajunwa: Lagos govt finally redeems house promise to Olympic gold medalist after 25 years - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
4 UNILAG Student Arrested Over Murder Of Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga, Claims He R*ped Her (VIDEO + DETAIL) - Naija Diary, 14 hours ago
5 FG makes U-turn, denies sponsoring bills to regulate social media - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 Benue: ‘Be careful, they want to assassinate you’ – Primate Ayodele warns Gov Ortom - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, praises God as he turns 56 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 They took away the spirit of my brother — Court remands four men for using witchcraft to torture people - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
9 Commotion As Truck Crushes Motorcyclist To Death In Ogun - Republican Nigeria, 17 hours ago
10 Enugu Government cancels Saturday’s sanitation exercise - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
