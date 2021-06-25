News at a Glance

NDSF 2021: We’re leveraging NigComSAT-1R to linkup hinterlands — Alale The Eagle Online - Speaking at the 2021 Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum series on Internet Governance for Development held in Lagos recently at Golden Tulip Essential Hotel, she said they are leveraging the NigComSAT-1R I by linking stakeholders, especially the ones in the ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



