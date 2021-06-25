Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Imo NDLEA arrests 60 drug suspects, seizes 646.9 Kg of cannabis, others
The Guardian  - Operatives of the Imo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested 60 illicit drug suspects in the state between January and June 2021.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NDLEA arrests 60 suspects, confiscates 646.6kg of drugs in Imo Nigerian Tribune:
NDLEA arrests 60 suspects, confiscates 646.6kg of drugs in Imo
NDLEA seizes 408.655 kgs of illicit drugs, arrest 150 in Gombe The Sun:
NDLEA seizes 408.655 kgs of illicit drugs, arrest 150 in Gombe
NDLEA seizes 408.655kg of illicit drugs, arrest 150 in Gombe The Eagle Online:
NDLEA seizes 408.655kg of illicit drugs, arrest 150 in Gombe
NDLEA arrests 46 suspected drug traffickers in 6 months in Enugu Pulse Nigeria:
NDLEA arrests 46 suspected drug traffickers in 6 months in Enugu
NDLEA seizes 408.655 kgs of illicit drugs, arrest 150 in Gombe Prompt News:
NDLEA seizes 408.655 kgs of illicit drugs, arrest 150 in Gombe


   More Picks
1 Crossdresser Bobrisky shows off his bank account balance of above N100m - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 UNILAG Student Arrested Over Murder Of Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga, Claims He R*ped Her (VIDEO + DETAIL) - Naija Diary, 15 hours ago
3 Bandits Kidnap Dozens Of Travellers Along Kaduna–Kachia Road - Republican Nigeria, 15 hours ago
4 Commotion As Truck Crushes Motorcyclist To Death In Ogun - Republican Nigeria, 18 hours ago
5 Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, praises God as he turns 56 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 Lagos panel awards N10m to Kolade Johnson’s family - Pulse Nigeria, 11 hours ago
7 They took away the spirit of my brother — Court remands four men for using witchcraft to torture people - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
8 Young Nigerian woman and her bestfriend killed in fatal motor accident; boyfriend reportedly in coma - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Osinbajo: We're investing $1bn on 2nd Niger bridge, Lagos-Ibadan expressway - The Cable, 21 hours ago
10 Copa America: Cavani on target as Uruguay beat Bolivia, seal knockout spot - The Herald, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info