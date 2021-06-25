Post News
News at a Glance
BBNaija reunion: Why I kissed Prince - Lilo
Daily Post
- Former BBNaija housemate, Lilo has admitted that she kissed Prince during the All White party, marking the end of the ‘Lockdown edition.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
#BBNaijaReunion "The kiss with Prince didn't last 5 seconds" - Lilo
YNaija:
Praise lasted 5 seconds in bed with Ka3na, Prince kissed Lilo for 5 seconds and Dora gave Brighto a bl** J*b for 5 seconds.
The News Guru:
BBNaija reunion: Why I kissed Prince – Lilo
Correct NG:
#BBNaijaReunion: Prince kissed Lilo in front of me – Tolanibaj
Nigerian Entertainment Today:
Prince and Tolanibaj were intimate.
Naija on Point:
BBNaija Reunion 2021: My Kiss With Prince Didn’t Last For 5 Secs – Lilo Defends
Luci Post:
#BBNaija Reunion: “Me kissing Prince only lasted for 5 seconds” – Lilo
Naija Diary:
BbnaijaReunion: “Prince Kissed Lilo Right In Front Of Me And I Felt Disrespected” – Tolanibaj (Video)
Bukas Blog:
2021 BBNaija Reunion Day 7: "I Caught Prince Kissing Lilo"- Tolanibaj Shockingly Reveals
See Naija:
#BBNaijaReunion : “Prince kissed Lilo right in front of me and I felt disrespected” – Tolani Baj.
More Picks
1
Just like Peter of Psquare, actor Mike Ezuruonye bags honorary Doctorate degree -
The Info NG,
24 hours ago
2
BBNaija reunion: Why I kissed Prince - Lilo -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
3
Police nab IPOB/ESN Terrorist Commander, destroy group’s three camps -
The Eagle Online,
15 hours ago
4
Actress Anita Joseph shares videos of herself and her husband enjoying a private moment in a bathtub -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
COVID-19: NCDC reports 29 new infections, one death -
Nigerian Tribune,
8 hours ago
6
BREAKING… Boko Haram In Botched Attempt To Overrun Kaduna Air Force Base -
The Will,
4 hours ago
7
Nwoye in solidarity with disenfranchised delegates withdraws from Anambra PDP primary -
Vanguard News,
11 hours ago
8
Nigerian lady embarks on fasting and prayers to ensure that 21-year-old Sugar-Daddy killer, Chidinma gets a merciful sentence -
Yaba Left Online,
10 hours ago
9
Local government Vice Chairman abducted by bandits in Kaduna -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
10
AAAN gets FG’s nod for national unity campaign -
The Nation,
16 hours ago
