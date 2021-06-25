Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Princess becomes first black woman to be elected Mayor in Ireland
The News  - She told RTÉ Radio One’s Drivetime, she said: “I identify as Irish, I identify as African, I wear both hats with confidence and with comfort.”

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian Princess Adejinmi becomes first black woman to be elected Mayor in Ireland PM News:
Nigerian Princess Adejinmi becomes first black woman to be elected Mayor in Ireland
Nigerian Princess Adejinmi becomes first black woman to be elected Mayor in Ireland See Naija:
Nigerian Princess Adejinmi becomes first black woman to be elected Mayor in Ireland
City Voice:
Urhobo Princess makes history in Ireland, becomes first black woman to be elected Mayor


   More Picks
1 Just like Peter of Psquare, actor Mike Ezuruonye bags honorary Doctorate degree - The Info NG, 24 hours ago
2 BBNaija reunion: Why I kissed Prince - Lilo - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
3 Police nab IPOB/ESN Terrorist Commander, destroy group’s three camps - The Eagle Online, 15 hours ago
4 Actress Anita Joseph shares videos of herself and her husband enjoying a private moment in a bathtub - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 COVID-19: NCDC reports 29 new infections, one death - Nigerian Tribune, 8 hours ago
6 BREAKING… Boko Haram In Botched Attempt To Overrun Kaduna Air Force Base - The Will, 4 hours ago
7 Nwoye in solidarity with disenfranchised delegates withdraws from Anambra PDP primary - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
8 Nigerian lady embarks on fasting and prayers to ensure that 21-year-old Sugar-Daddy killer, Chidinma gets a merciful sentence - Yaba Left Online, 10 hours ago
9 Local government Vice Chairman abducted by bandits in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 AAAN gets FG’s nod for national unity campaign - The Nation, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info