Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NeYo and wife Crystal Smith welcome their 3rd child together, his fifth
News photo Miss Petite Nigeria Blog  - Ne-Yo is a proud father again. On Friday June 25, his wife, Crystal Smith, announced on Instagram that she has given birth to their third child together, a baby girl.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Ne-Yo And Wife Crystal Smith Welcome 3rd Child KOKO TV Nigeria:
Ne-Yo And Wife Crystal Smith Welcome 3rd Child
NeYo and wife Crystal Smith welcome their 3rd Child Together, his Fifth Luci Post:
NeYo and wife Crystal Smith welcome their 3rd Child Together, his Fifth
Singer Neyo, Wife Welcome Third Child Together Global Village Extra:
Singer Neyo, Wife Welcome Third Child Together


   More Picks
1 Nigerian lady gets N2.5 million from boyfriend for accepting his marriage proposal in video, many react - Legit, 23 hours ago
2 Actress Anita Joseph shares videos of herself and her husband enjoying a private moment in a bathtub - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Just like Peter of Psquare, actor Mike Ezuruonye bags honorary Doctorate degree - The Info NG, 21 hours ago
4 COVID-19: NCDC reports 29 new infections, one death - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
5 I will soon marry – Dino Melaye replies critics - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
6 Patoranking shares the visuals for 'Celebrate Me' - Not Just OK, 24 hours ago
7 They took away the spirit of my brother — Court remands four men for using witchcraft to torture people - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
8 Tierney’s First Words After Signing New Long-term Contract With Arsenal - Independent, 23 hours ago
9 Valet apprehended after allegedly attempting to steal wads of Naira notes from a guest's car (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 Resist temptation of elites calling for division ― Lai Mohammed - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info