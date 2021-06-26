Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Anthony Joshua To Fight Oleksandr Usyk On September 25 – Eddie Hearn Confirms
News photo KOKO TV Nigeria  - Eddie Hearn has confirmed that Anthony Joshua will take on Oleksandr Usyk on September 25. The British heavyweight will take on Usyk, who is new to the division, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It will be the Ukrainian’s first world title fight at ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Joshua to fight Usyk on September 25, says Eddie Hearn The Cable:
Joshua to fight Usyk on September 25, says Eddie Hearn
Anthony Joshua To Defend His Titles Against Oleksandr Usyk On Sept 25 News Break:
Anthony Joshua To Defend His Titles Against Oleksandr Usyk On Sept 25
Date for Joshua, Usyk match confirmed PM News:
Date for Joshua, Usyk match confirmed


   More Picks
1 Just like Peter of Psquare, actor Mike Ezuruonye bags honorary Doctorate degree - The Info NG, 24 hours ago
2 BBNaija reunion: Why I kissed Prince - Lilo - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
3 Police nab IPOB/ESN Terrorist Commander, destroy group’s three camps - The Eagle Online, 15 hours ago
4 Actress Anita Joseph shares videos of herself and her husband enjoying a private moment in a bathtub - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 COVID-19: NCDC reports 29 new infections, one death - Nigerian Tribune, 8 hours ago
6 BREAKING… Boko Haram In Botched Attempt To Overrun Kaduna Air Force Base - The Will, 4 hours ago
7 Nwoye in solidarity with disenfranchised delegates withdraws from Anambra PDP primary - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
8 Nigerian lady embarks on fasting and prayers to ensure that 21-year-old Sugar-Daddy killer, Chidinma gets a merciful sentence - Yaba Left Online, 10 hours ago
9 Local government Vice Chairman abducted by bandits in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 AAAN gets FG’s nod for national unity campaign - The Nation, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info