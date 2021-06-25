Man electrocuted while reconnecting electricity in Edo

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Police Arrest Notorious Gun Runner With N3.4m In Katsina - Fresh Reporters,
3 mins ago
|
2
|
Ondo university shut for 2 weeks as hoodlums rob and rape students - Pulse Nigeria,
3 mins ago
|
3
|
COAS Visits Troops In Yobe, Vows o End Criminality - Independent,
3 mins ago
|
4
|
Ogun LG poll: OGSIEC cancels nomination fees for chairmanship, councillorship candidates – The Sun Nigeria - The Sun,
5 mins ago
|
5
|
Nwaoboshi Has Escaped From The Tyranny Of PDP - APC Declares | Nigeria News - Naija News,
5 mins ago
|
6
|
First date question thread! Let’s go 😁 - Instablog 9ja,
7 mins ago
|
7
|
We agree that Messi is a GOAT
And of course, we know Ronaldo is in the GOAT conversation as well.
But you have an open ballot to add two more players that should be included in the GOAT conversations. - Pulse Nigeria,
9 mins ago
|
8
|
Zamfara First lady gifts bus, tailoring machines, 2000 bags to Girl's college – The Sun Nigeria - The Sun,
12 mins ago
|
9
|
Kano Hisbah Vows To Rearrest Young Man Who Stopped Praying After Officials Forcefully Shaved His Hair For Being 'UnIslamic' - Sahara Reporters,
12 mins ago
|
10
|
.@PoliceNG Allegedly Storm IPOB’s Eastern Security Network Camps In Imo, Arrest Members - Sahara Reporters,
15 mins ago