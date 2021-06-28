Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Itsekiri choral director, Joe Ayomike, and wife found dead in their home in Warri
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - An Emeritus Director of the Warri Choral Society (WCS), Pa Joe Ayomike, and his wife, Chinyere, were found dead at their home in the GRA area of Warri, Delta state today June 28.

 

