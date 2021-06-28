Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ex-Zamfara governor Yari speaks on Matawalle's impending defection to APC
News photo Premium Times  - Zamfara Governor Matawalle is scheduled to formally join APC on Tuesday

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Yari: We’re willing to work with Matawalle when he joins APC The Cable:
Yari: We’re willing to work with Matawalle when he joins APC
Yari, other chieftains welcome Matawalle to APC Vanguard News:
Yari, other chieftains welcome Matawalle to APC
Defection to APC: ex-governor Yari backs Matawalle The Sun:
Defection to APC: ex-governor Yari backs Matawalle
Matawalle: 18 APC Governors To Receive Zamfara Governor On Tuesday: The Info Stride:
Matawalle: 18 APC Governors To Receive Zamfara Governor On Tuesday:
PDP vs APC: Yari Welcomes Matawalle’s Defection But… Naija News:
PDP vs APC: Yari Welcomes Matawalle’s Defection But…


   More Picks
1 Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko celebrate their son, Munir on his first birthday (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 BBNaija Reunion: Erica, Wathoni reconcile - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 Surging food prices: CBN releases 50,000mt of maize to Obasanjo Farms, Olam - The Cable, 10 hours ago
4 Range List!!! Dorcas Shola Fapson (DSF) Buys Range Rover - KOKO TV Nigeria, 7 hours ago
5 Regina Daniels shares video of her father and mother together - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Sirika explains reason for delayed flights to Dubai - PM News, 21 hours ago
7 Euro 2020: England beat Germany to reach quarterfinals - Sporting Tribune - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
8 BBNaija reunion: Erica and Vee explains reasons they don't have a relationship - Legit, 10 hours ago
9 Coronavirus: Nigeria hits 3.4m COVID-19 vaccine jabs in 2 rounds, NPHCDA claims - Legit, 10 hours ago
10 Lovely photos of actress, Tonto Dikeh, and her new man, Prince Kpokpogri, at his birthday party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info