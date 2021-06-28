Army, police, Abba Kyari can’t withstand Boko Haram, ISWAP, bandits – Nnamdi Kanu Daily Post - Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, has said the Nigerian Army, police cannot withstand Boko Haram, bandits in the Northeast. Kanu made the remark while accusing Nigerian security operatives of killing Igbo youths while ...



News Credibility Score: 99%