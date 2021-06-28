Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria others to begin Lassa fever vaccine clinical trials
News photo The Punch  - The United States of America has said that a new phase of Lassa fever vaccine clinical trials is set to begin in Nigeria, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

