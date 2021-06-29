Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fashola as seasoned administrator deploys his skills for growth of Lagos, Nigeria ― Sanwo-Olu
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Fashola as seasoned administrator deploys his skills for growth of Lagos, Nigeria ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has felicitated the former governor of the state and incumbent Minister of Works ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sanwo-Olu Felicitates With Fashola At 58 Leadership:
Sanwo-Olu Felicitates With Fashola At 58
Sanwo-Olu celebrates Fashola at 58 TV360 Nigeria:
Sanwo-Olu celebrates Fashola at 58
Sanwo-Olu felicitates with Fashola at 58 The News:
Sanwo-Olu felicitates with Fashola at 58
Sanwo-Olu sends message to Fashola PM News:
Sanwo-Olu sends message to Fashola
Sanwo-Olu felicitates with Fashola at 58 The Eagle Online:
Sanwo-Olu felicitates with Fashola at 58
Sanwo-Olu felicitates Fashola at 58 — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Sanwo-Olu felicitates Fashola at 58 — NEWSVERGE
SANWO-OLU MOURNS EX-NBA PRESIDENT, BABATUNDE BENSON Lagos Television:
SANWO-OLU MOURNS EX-NBA PRESIDENT, BABATUNDE BENSON


   More Picks
1 Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko celebrate their son, Munir on his first birthday (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 BBNaija Reunion: Erica, Wathoni reconcile - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 Surging food prices: CBN releases 50,000mt of maize to Obasanjo Farms, Olam - The Cable, 10 hours ago
4 Range List!!! Dorcas Shola Fapson (DSF) Buys Range Rover - KOKO TV Nigeria, 7 hours ago
5 Regina Daniels shares video of her father and mother together - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Sirika explains reason for delayed flights to Dubai - PM News, 21 hours ago
7 Euro 2020: England beat Germany to reach quarterfinals - Sporting Tribune - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
8 BBNaija reunion: Erica and Vee explains reasons they don't have a relationship - Legit, 10 hours ago
9 Coronavirus: Nigeria hits 3.4m COVID-19 vaccine jabs in 2 rounds, NPHCDA claims - Legit, 10 hours ago
10 Lovely photos of actress, Tonto Dikeh, and her new man, Prince Kpokpogri, at his birthday party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info