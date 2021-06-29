Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Defections: APC, A Highly Unprincipled Party — Sagay
Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Defections: APC Is A Highly Unprincipled Party — Sagay Says Nigeria Breaking News:
Defections: APC Is A Highly Unprincipled Party — Sagay Says
APC Is A Highly Unprincipled Party — Itse Sagay Republican Nigeria:
APC Is A Highly Unprincipled Party — Itse Sagay
Matawalle Defection: APC Is An Unprincipled Party – Sagay Naija News:
Matawalle Defection: APC Is An Unprincipled Party – Sagay
Matawalle Defection: ‘Unprincipled Party’ – Sagay To APC Anaedo Online:
Matawalle Defection: ‘Unprincipled Party’ – Sagay To APC
Defections: APC Is A Highly Unprincipled Party — Itse Sagay Tori News:
Defections: APC Is A Highly Unprincipled Party — Itse Sagay


   More Picks
1 Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko celebrate their son, Munir on his first birthday (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 BBNaija Reunion: Erica, Wathoni reconcile - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 Surging food prices: CBN releases 50,000mt of maize to Obasanjo Farms, Olam - The Cable, 10 hours ago
4 Range List!!! Dorcas Shola Fapson (DSF) Buys Range Rover - KOKO TV Nigeria, 7 hours ago
5 Regina Daniels shares video of her father and mother together - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Sirika explains reason for delayed flights to Dubai - PM News, 22 hours ago
7 Euro 2020: England beat Germany to reach quarterfinals - Sporting Tribune - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
8 BBNaija reunion: Erica and Vee explains reasons they don't have a relationship - Legit, 11 hours ago
9 Coronavirus: Nigeria hits 3.4m COVID-19 vaccine jabs in 2 rounds, NPHCDA claims - Legit, 10 hours ago
10 Lovely photos of actress, Tonto Dikeh, and her new man, Prince Kpokpogri, at his birthday party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info