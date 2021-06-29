Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija Reunion: Erica, Wathoni reconcile
Daily Post  - Former BBNaija housemate, Erica on Monday night reconciled with Wathoni. The ‘Lockdown housemates’ reconciled during the BBNaija Reunion show hosted by

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija Reunion: Laycon Speaks On Relationship With Erica, Gives Hope Independent:
BBNaija Reunion: Laycon Speaks On Relationship With Erica, Gives Hope
BBNaija Reunion: Laycon is a snake, says Erica Nigerian Eye:
BBNaija Reunion: Laycon is a snake, says Erica
BBNaija reunion: Laycon is a snake – Erica The News Guru:
BBNaija reunion: Laycon is a snake – Erica
BBNaija Reunion: Erica, Wathoni reconcile See Naija:
BBNaija Reunion: Erica, Wathoni reconcile
Wathoni and Erica reconciled at the reunion #BBNaijaReunion Gist Reel:
Wathoni and Erica reconciled at the reunion #BBNaijaReunion
BBNaija Reunion: What Happened Between Us Could Have Been Avoided – Laycon on Fallout With Erica Anaedo Online:
BBNaija Reunion: What Happened Between Us Could Have Been Avoided – Laycon on Fallout With Erica
BBNaija Reunion: Laycon Is A Snake – Erica | Nigeria News Naija News:
BBNaija Reunion: Laycon Is A Snake – Erica | Nigeria News
#BBNaija Reunion: He’s just like a Snake, He’s just going to make people pity him as usual.” – Erica chides Laycon Luci Post:
#BBNaija Reunion: He’s just like a Snake, He’s just going to make people pity him as usual.” – Erica chides Laycon
BBNaija Winner, Laycon Speaks On His Issue With Erica Naija on Point:
BBNaija Winner, Laycon Speaks On His Issue With Erica
BBNaija Reunion: Laycon, Erica revisit old rivalry 1st for Credible News:
BBNaija Reunion: Laycon, Erica revisit old rivalry
#BBNaija Reunion: Laycon is a snake, says Erica Republican Nigeria:
#BBNaija Reunion: Laycon is a snake, says Erica
Naija Diary:
BBnaijaReunion: “Laycon Is A Snake, He Only Wanted People To Pity Him, He Can’t Be Trusted” – Erica Nlewedim (Video)
Glamsquad Magazine:
BBNaija reunion: My relationship with Erica can be mended – Laycon


   More Picks
1 Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko celebrate their son, Munir on his first birthday (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 BBNaija Reunion: Erica, Wathoni reconcile - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 Surging food prices: CBN releases 50,000mt of maize to Obasanjo Farms, Olam - The Cable, 10 hours ago
4 Range List!!! Dorcas Shola Fapson (DSF) Buys Range Rover - KOKO TV Nigeria, 7 hours ago
5 Regina Daniels shares video of her father and mother together - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Sirika explains reason for delayed flights to Dubai - PM News, 22 hours ago
7 Euro 2020: England beat Germany to reach quarterfinals - Sporting Tribune - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
8 BBNaija reunion: Erica and Vee explains reasons they don't have a relationship - Legit, 11 hours ago
9 Coronavirus: Nigeria hits 3.4m COVID-19 vaccine jabs in 2 rounds, NPHCDA claims - Legit, 10 hours ago
10 Lovely photos of actress, Tonto Dikeh, and her new man, Prince Kpokpogri, at his birthday party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info