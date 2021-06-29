Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Why we’re yet to resume flights to Dubai – Aviation Minister | herald.ng
News photo The Herald  - The Federal Government on Monday said flights to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are yet to resume due to the discriminatory nature of protocol introduced by the UAE.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

