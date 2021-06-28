Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko celebrate their son, Munir on his first birthday (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko are celebrating their son, Munir, who clocked one-year-old today, June 29.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
Regina Daniels reveals plans to invite 30 fans to her son’s first birthday party
Yaba Left Online:
"The true journey of parenting, morals and values begins" – Regina Daniels pens emotional note to son, Munir as he clocks one (video)
Lailas News:
Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko celebrate their son, Munir on his first birthday (photos)
Pulse Nigeria:
Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband set to hold lavish birthday for their son
Fresh Reporters:
Regina Daniels And Husband, Ned Nwoko Celebrate Their Son On His First Birthday (Photos)
Gist 36:
Regina Daniels And Husband Ned Nwoko Celebrate Their Son On His First Birthday
Republican Nigeria:
Regina Daniels And Husband Ned Nwoko Celebrate Their Son On His First Birthday
Gist Reel:
Regina Daniels to invite 30 fans to son's 'lavish' first birthday
Naija Diary:
“You Shall Make Your Parents Proud” - Rita Daniels Prays For Her Grandson, Munir Nwoko On His First Birthday
Luci Post:
“The true journey of parenting, morals and values begins” – Regina Daniels pens emotional note to son, Munir as he clocks one (Video)
Naija Parrot:
“The true journey of parenting, morals and values begins” – Regina Daniels pens emotional note to son, Munir as he clocks one (video)
Monte Oz Live:
PHOTOS: Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko celebrate their son, Munir on his first birthday
Digest Naija:
See reactions as Regina Daniels’ son, Prince Munir Nwoko clocks one.
1st for Credible News:
Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko's son, Munir clocks one
Kemi Filani Blog:
Regina Daniels to invite 30 fans to her son's birthday
Tori News:
Regina Daniels And Husband Ned Nwoko Celebrate Their Son On His First Birthday
More Picks
1
Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko celebrate their son, Munir on his first birthday (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
BBNaija Reunion: Erica, Wathoni reconcile -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
3
Surging food prices: CBN releases 50,000mt of maize to Obasanjo Farms, Olam -
The Cable,
10 hours ago
4
Euro 2020: England beat Germany to reach quarterfinals - Sporting Tribune -
Nigerian Tribune,
2 hours ago
5
Regina Daniels shares video of her father and mother together -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
6
Sirika explains reason for delayed flights to Dubai -
PM News,
22 hours ago
7
Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest does not portend danger to Nigeria – SAN -
The Nation,
5 hours ago
8
BBNaija reunion: Erica and Vee explains reasons they don't have a relationship -
Legit,
11 hours ago
9
Coronavirus: Nigeria hits 3.4m COVID-19 vaccine jabs in 2 rounds, NPHCDA claims -
Legit,
10 hours ago
10
Chidinma Ojukwu: Photos From Inside The Apartment Where Super TV CEO Was Murdered -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
14 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...