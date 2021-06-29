Dot in circle: Buhari spoke as warlord, anticipating war – Niger Delta activist, Briggs Daily Post - Annkio Briggs, popular Niger Delta activist, has said President Muhammadu Buhari was anticipating the break out of a war in Nigeria. Briggs made the remark in response to Buhari’s comment that the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, are a ...



News Credibility Score: 99%