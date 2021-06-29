Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lovely photos of actress, Tonto Dikeh, and her new man, Prince Kpokpogri, at his birthday party
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Tonto Dikeh and her new man, Prince Kpokpogri, looked so in love at his birthday party which took place over the weekend.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Check out the Lovely Photos of Tonto Dikeh and her Man at his birthday party (Photos) Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Check out the Lovely Photos of Tonto Dikeh and her Man at his birthday party (Photos)
Tonto Dikeh Gifts Her New Man A Car For His Birthday Information Nigeria:
Tonto Dikeh Gifts Her New Man A Car For His Birthday
Insider: See Lovely Photos From Tonto Dikeh’s New Man Prince Kpokpogri’s Birthday Party KOKO TV Nigeria:
Insider: See Lovely Photos From Tonto Dikeh’s New Man Prince Kpokpogri’s Birthday Party
Check out photos of Tonto Dikeh and her new boo at his birthday party Pulse Nigeria:
Check out photos of Tonto Dikeh and her new boo at his birthday party
Lovely photos of actress, Tonto Dikeh, and her new man, Prince Kpokpogri, at his birthday party Monte Oz Live:
Lovely photos of actress, Tonto Dikeh, and her new man, Prince Kpokpogri, at his birthday party
Lovely Photos of Actress, Tonto Dikeh, And Her New Man, Prince Kpokpogri At His Birthday Republican Nigeria:
Lovely Photos of Actress, Tonto Dikeh, And Her New Man, Prince Kpokpogri At His Birthday
The Stunning Tonto Dikeh and her new man😍 Gist Reel:
The Stunning Tonto Dikeh and her new man😍
Tonto Dikeh Releases Cute Photos From Her New Man’s Birthday Party Naija News:
Tonto Dikeh Releases Cute Photos From Her New Man’s Birthday Party
Lovely Photos of Actress, Tonto Dikeh, And Her New Man, Prince Kpokpogri At His Birthday Tori News:
Lovely Photos of Actress, Tonto Dikeh, And Her New Man, Prince Kpokpogri At His Birthday


   More Picks
1 Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko celebrate their son, Munir on his first birthday (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 BBNaija Reunion: Erica, Wathoni reconcile - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 Surging food prices: CBN releases 50,000mt of maize to Obasanjo Farms, Olam - The Cable, 10 hours ago
4 Euro 2020: England beat Germany to reach quarterfinals - Sporting Tribune - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
5 Regina Daniels shares video of her father and mother together - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Sirika explains reason for delayed flights to Dubai - PM News, 22 hours ago
7 Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest does not portend danger to Nigeria – SAN - The Nation, 5 hours ago
8 BBNaija reunion: Erica and Vee explains reasons they don't have a relationship - Legit, 11 hours ago
9 Coronavirus: Nigeria hits 3.4m COVID-19 vaccine jabs in 2 rounds, NPHCDA claims - Legit, 11 hours ago
10 Chidinma Ojukwu: Photos From Inside The Apartment Where Super TV CEO Was Murdered - KOKO TV Nigeria, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info