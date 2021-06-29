Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Court Fixes Oct 7 For Final Forfeiture Of Money Linked To Patience Jonathan
News photo Information Nigeria  - A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has fixed October 7, to hear a motion seeking the final forfeiture of the sum of $5.78 million and ₦2.4 billion, linked to a former first lady, Patience Jonathan. Justice Tijjani Ringim fixed the date on Monday ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

