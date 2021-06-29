Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Again, Federal Govt Extends NIN-SIM Linkage Deadline To July 26
Leadership  - The federal government has extended the deadline for NIN-SIM data verification to the July 26, 2021.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG fixes July 26th deadline for SIM-NIN linkage Vanguard News:
FG fixes July 26th deadline for SIM-NIN linkage
NIN-SIM: Fed Govt approves July 26 deadline The Nation:
NIN-SIM: Fed Govt approves July 26 deadline
NIMC, NCC extend NIN-SIM linkage to July 26 1st for Credible News:
NIMC, NCC extend NIN-SIM linkage to July 26
NIN-SIM: Fed Govt approves July 26 deadline Republican Nigeria:
NIN-SIM: Fed Govt approves July 26 deadline
NIN-SIM: Fed Govt Approves July 26 Deadline Infotrust News:
NIN-SIM: Fed Govt Approves July 26 Deadline
FG Announces Deadline For NIN/SIM Linkage Motherhood In-Style:
FG Announces Deadline For NIN/SIM Linkage


   More Picks
1 Surging food prices: CBN releases 50,000mt of maize to Obasanjo Farms, Olam - The Cable, 22 hours ago
2 Regina Daniels shares video of her father and mother together - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Coronavirus: Nigeria hits 3.4m COVID-19 vaccine jabs in 2 rounds, NPHCDA claims - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 Reps summon PPPRA chief over unremitted N1.62bn IGR - Ripples Nigeria, 14 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest does not portend danger to Nigeria – SAN - The Nation, 17 hours ago
6 BBNaija reunion: Erica and Vee explains reasons they don't have a relationship - Legit, 23 hours ago
7 Lovely photos of actress, Tonto Dikeh, and her new man, Prince Kpokpogri, at his birthday party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Two killed as security operatives ambush 'kidnappers trying to collect ransom' in Kogi - The Cable, 11 hours ago
9 Court Fixes Oct 7 For Final Forfeiture Of Money Linked To Patience Jonathan - Information Nigeria, 23 hours ago
10 Tearful Serena Williams makes early exit from Wimbledon with injury (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info