Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Coronavirus: Nigeria hits 3.4m COVID-19 vaccine jabs in 2 rounds, NPHCDA claims
News photo Legit  - Faisal Shuaib has revealed that a total of 3.4 million doses of Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been utilised for the 1st and 2nd rounds.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria hits 3.4m COVID-19 vaccine jabs in 2 rounds — NPHDA Premium Times:
Nigeria hits 3.4m COVID-19 vaccine jabs in 2 rounds — NPHDA
Nigeria hits 3.4m COVID-19 Vaccine jabs in 2 rounds — NPHDA Prompt News:
Nigeria hits 3.4m COVID-19 Vaccine jabs in 2 rounds — NPHDA
Nigeria hits 3.4m COVID-19 vaccine jabs in two rounds — NPHDA The Eagle Online:
Nigeria hits 3.4m COVID-19 vaccine jabs in two rounds — NPHDA
Nigeria hits 3.4m COVID-19 Vaccine jabs in 2 rounds — NPHCDA News Diary Online:
Nigeria hits 3.4m COVID-19 Vaccine jabs in 2 rounds — NPHCDA
Nigeria hits 3.4m COVID-19 Vaccine jabs in 2 rounds — NPHCDA National Accord:
Nigeria hits 3.4m COVID-19 Vaccine jabs in 2 rounds — NPHCDA
COVID-19: 3.4m Nigerians have received first and second rounds of vaccine jabs— NPHCDA TV360 Nigeria:
COVID-19: 3.4m Nigerians have received first and second rounds of vaccine jabs— NPHCDA
Nigeria hits 3.4 million COVID-19 vaccine jabs in 2 rounds Pulse Nigeria:
Nigeria hits 3.4 million COVID-19 vaccine jabs in 2 rounds
Nigeria hits 3.4m COVID-19 Vaccine jabs in two rounds – NPHDA EnviroNews Nigeria:
Nigeria hits 3.4m COVID-19 Vaccine jabs in two rounds – NPHDA
Nigeria Hits 3.4m COVID-19 Vaccine Jabs, Says NPHDA Western Post News:
Nigeria Hits 3.4m COVID-19 Vaccine Jabs, Says NPHDA


   More Picks
1 Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko celebrate their son, Munir on his first birthday (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 BBNaija Reunion: Erica, Wathoni reconcile - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 Surging food prices: CBN releases 50,000mt of maize to Obasanjo Farms, Olam - The Cable, 10 hours ago
4 Euro 2020: England beat Germany to reach quarterfinals - Sporting Tribune - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
5 Regina Daniels shares video of her father and mother together - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Sirika explains reason for delayed flights to Dubai - PM News, 22 hours ago
7 Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest does not portend danger to Nigeria – SAN - The Nation, 5 hours ago
8 BBNaija reunion: Erica and Vee explains reasons they don't have a relationship - Legit, 11 hours ago
9 Coronavirus: Nigeria hits 3.4m COVID-19 vaccine jabs in 2 rounds, NPHCDA claims - Legit, 11 hours ago
10 Chidinma Ojukwu: Photos From Inside The Apartment Where Super TV CEO Was Murdered - KOKO TV Nigeria, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info